Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around $0.42 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.49M. HA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.25, offering almost -113.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.25% since then. We note from Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.64 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.52% year-to-date, but still up 16.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 2.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.60 percent over the past six months and at a 16.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $696.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings Inc. to make $768.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $691.87 million and $746.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28.