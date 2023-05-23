Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 46.88 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.23 or 17.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.91, offering almost -225.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.83% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.06 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.65% year-to-date, but still up 14.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 15.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 188.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -694.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.77 percent over the past six months and at a 66.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.60% per year for the next five years.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.21% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.21%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is held by 405 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.47% of the shares, which is about 242.87 million shares worth $323.01 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.49% or 164.76 million shares worth $219.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 106.64 million shares worth $141.83 million, making up 6.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 46.62 million shares worth around $62.0 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.