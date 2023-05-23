Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

In the last trading session, 9.52 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.33, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.83, offering almost -143.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.69% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.61 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.68% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -22.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.69 percent over the past six months and at a 26.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $639.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $653.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $678.7 million and $616.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 88.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.51%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 534 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 40.45 million shares worth $458.7 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.21% or 30.97 million shares worth $351.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 18.32 million shares worth $207.73 million, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 12.59 million shares worth around $99.97 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.