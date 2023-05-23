Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP)

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.64, and it changed around $0.79 or 7.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $764.42M. PACWP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -131.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.34% since then. We note from PacWest Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.65K.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) trade information

Instantly PACWP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.80 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.46% year-to-date, but still up 30.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) is -24.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACWP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PACWP Dividends

PacWest Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.94. It is important to note, however, that the 17.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of PacWest Bancorp shares, and 31.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.72%.