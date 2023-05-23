Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.04, and it changed around $3.09 or 14.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. TRUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.49, offering almost -243.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.3% since then. We note from Trupanion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Trupanion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TRUP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trupanion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Instantly TRUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.33 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.42% year-to-date, but still up 18.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is -27.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRUP is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Trupanion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.41 percent over the past six months and at a -46.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $262.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Trupanion Inc. to make $269.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.41 million and $230.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of Trupanion Inc. shares, and 108.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.01%. Trupanion Inc. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $243.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.79% or 4.03 million shares worth $173.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $155.46 million, making up 7.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $158.54 million, which represents about 6.48% of the total shares outstanding.