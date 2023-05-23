Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

In the last trading session, 14.98 million shares of the Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.26, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.74B. PINS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.27, offering almost -25.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.61% since then. We note from Pinterest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.64 million.

Pinterest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended PINS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinterest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.57 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.20% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -15.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PINS is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Pinterest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.14 percent over the past six months and at a 27.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $694.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Pinterest Inc. to make $733.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $665.93 million and $666.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%. Pinterest Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -128.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.48% per year for the next five years.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Pinterest Inc. shares, and 95.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.36%. Pinterest Inc. stock is held by 955 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 55.48 million shares worth $1.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.71% or 33.93 million shares worth $789.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.85 million shares worth $415.18 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.66 million shares worth around $317.79 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.