Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL)

In the last trading session, 19.34 million shares of the Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.63, and it changed around -$2.58 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.55B. FL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.22, offering almost -70.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.68% since then. We note from Foot Locker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Foot Locker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended FL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.19 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.89% year-to-date, but still down -30.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is -32.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Foot Locker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.27 percent over the past six months and at a -29.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -52.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.92 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Foot Locker Inc. to make $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 and August 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Foot Locker Inc. shares, and 101.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.16%. Foot Locker Inc. stock is held by 447 institutions, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 11.47 million shares worth $455.19 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.80% or 10.09 million shares worth $400.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $156.35 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $107.32 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.