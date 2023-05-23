Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around $0.15 or 8.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $892.61M. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -211.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.56% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9850 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.14% year-to-date, but still up 7.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 4.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.21 day(s).

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.92 percent over the past six months and at a -1.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.85% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 72.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.80%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 47.68 million shares worth $92.49 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $76.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.43 million shares worth $23.58 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $22.13 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.