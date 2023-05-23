Future Outlook And Lifecore Biomedical Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 8.93 million shares of the Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.66, and it changed around $3.3 or 61.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.99M. LFCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.95, offering almost -37.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.45% since then. We note from Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.01K.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LFCR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lifecore Biomedical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information

Instantly LFCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 61.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.72% year-to-date, but still up 91.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) is 98.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -73.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFCR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) estimates and forecasts

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.98 percent over the past six months and at a -196.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 800.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical Inc. to make $38.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.07 million and $47.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.30%. Lifecore Biomedical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -560.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

LFCR Dividends

Lifecore Biomedical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 01.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Lifecore Biomedical Inc. shares, and 81.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.62%. Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Wynnefield Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.24% of the shares, which is about 4.92 million shares worth $18.59 million.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, with 9.70% or 2.94 million shares worth $11.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $6.8 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $4.87 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.