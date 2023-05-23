Future Outlook And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 13.89 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.89, offering almost -229.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.37% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.01 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.21 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 2.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.72 percent over the past six months and at a 60.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 billion and $961.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.82%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 384 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.83% of the shares, which is about 51.02 million shares worth $255.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.98% or 20.66 million shares worth $103.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.17 million shares worth $65.81 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.7 million shares worth around $55.75 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.