Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.60, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.54B. FRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -16.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.63% since then. We note from Freshworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.95 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 3.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Freshworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.27 percent over the past six months and at a 242.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Freshworks Inc. to make $150.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $121.43 million and $128.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

Freshworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.23% of Freshworks Inc. shares, and 77.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.04%. Freshworks Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Westbridge Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.83% of the shares, which is about 16.51 million shares worth $257.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.83% or 14.83 million shares worth $231.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.68 million shares worth $72.97 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $61.51 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.