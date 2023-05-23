Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.81, and it changed around $1.07 or 4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.13B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.78, offering almost -17.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.45% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FLNC as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.45 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 13.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.38 percent over the past six months and at a 69.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $437.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $509.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.01 million and $441.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.30%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.38% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 65.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.36%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Siemens Ag being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 33.98% of the shares, which is about 39.74 million shares worth $804.7 million.

Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with 16.12% or 18.85 million shares worth $381.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $21.56 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $17.82 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.