Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.16, and it changed around $0.3 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. CWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -134.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.25% since then. We note from Cushman & Wakefield plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CWK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Instantly CWK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.25 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.51% year-to-date, but still up 5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is -15.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWK is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Cushman & Wakefield plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.68 percent over the past six months and at a -37.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.92 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. Cushman & Wakefield plc earnings are expected to increase by -22.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.39% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, and 96.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.31%. Cushman & Wakefield plc stock is held by 291 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 34.83 million shares worth $367.14 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.87% or 26.96 million shares worth $284.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $116.22 million, making up 3.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.54 million shares worth around $94.43 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.