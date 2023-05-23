Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.25M. CPIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -72.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.33% since then. We note from Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.47K.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPIX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) trade information

Instantly CPIX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) is -10.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPIX is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -402.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -402.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CPIX Dividends

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.31% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 17.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.93%. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.96% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.63 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.