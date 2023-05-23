Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 4.2 million shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.45B. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -700.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.87% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.65 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8926 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.64% year-to-date, but still up 6.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -1.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CS is forecast to be at a low of $0.81 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.30%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 11.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares, and 2.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.39%. Credit Suisse Group AG stock is held by 216 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.30% of the shares, which is about 51.97 million shares worth $46.35 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.34% or 13.41 million shares worth $11.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Avantis International Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $3.62 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis International Equity ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.