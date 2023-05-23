Could Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.41 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $585.77M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.70, offering almost -91.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.59% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.03 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.06% year-to-date, but still up 3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 14.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.97 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 9.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.32%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 1.61 million shares worth $3.1 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.73% or 1.6 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 6.49 million shares worth $12.52 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $3.1 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.