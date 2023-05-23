Could Canaan Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CAN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 3.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.23 or 9.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.67M. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -67.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.0% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.55% year-to-date, but still up 8.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 3.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Canaan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.24 percent over the past six months and at a -151.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 22.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 16.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.38%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 6.01 million shares worth $16.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.79% or 3.08 million shares worth $8.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $6.92 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $6.53 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.