Could Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.37, and it changed around $1.24 or 5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.59, offering almost -0.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.38% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Array Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARRY as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Array Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.68 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.07% year-to-date, but still up 3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is 15.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARRY is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Array Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.75 percent over the past six months and at a 134.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $452.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Array Technologies Inc. to make $541.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $424.93 million and $399.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.60%.

Array Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.50% per year for the next five years.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders