Could AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.42 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. APE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -548.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.88% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.97 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 4.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APE is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.53%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Jet Capital Investors L P being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 20.43% of the shares, which is about 1.9 million shares worth $2.79 million.

Tudor Investment Corporation, with 9.68% or 0.9 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 11.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 6.75% of the total shares outstanding.