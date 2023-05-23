Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2.89 million shares of the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.16, and it changed around $0.97 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.24B. CFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.82, offering almost -59.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.58 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CFG as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.19 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.47% year-to-date, but still up 12.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is -1.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFG is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.31 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc. to make $2.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $2.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.85% per year for the next five years.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, and 94.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.55%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 1,070 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 58.12 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.90% or 57.59 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 16.61 million shares worth $469.68 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.95 million shares worth around $422.75 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.