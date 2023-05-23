Can Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87M. LEXX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -380.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.48K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9150 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) is -66.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEXX is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1766.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1766.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.90 percent over the past six months and at a 13.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.50%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14k and $31k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 12 and July 17.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.40% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares, and 11.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.33%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $1.29 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.08% or 67452.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $1.24 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39684.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.