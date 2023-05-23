Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.03 or -19.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.56M. BTOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.01, offering almost -741.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12. We note from Bit Origin Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.58K.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Instantly BTOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1575 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.08% year-to-date, but still down -19.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is -44.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.20%.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.40% of Bit Origin Ltd shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.35%. Bit Origin Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 92800.0 shares worth $26151.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.06% or 59049.0 shares worth $16640.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $7736.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.