Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.85, and it changed around $1.15 or 31.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.04M. BIOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -492.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.79% since then. We note from Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.06K.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.10 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.30% year-to-date, but still up 44.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is 88.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1240.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Biora Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.65 percent over the past six months and at a -4.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -113.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.20%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Biora Therapeutics Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107k and $104k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -80.80%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.82% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 40.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.63%. Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $4.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.03% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74323.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.