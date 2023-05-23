Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.44, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. BEAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.27, offering almost -106.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.88% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.26K.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.42 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.71 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.38% year-to-date, but still up 4.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 16.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.40 percent over the past six months and at a -33.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.65 million and $7.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.30%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.10% per year for the next five years.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.90% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.10%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 305 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 8.57 million shares worth $303.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.38% or 6.39 million shares worth $226.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 6.24 million shares worth $220.79 million, making up 8.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $74.17 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.