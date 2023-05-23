ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -525.24%

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.14M. RERE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -14.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.81% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.87K.

ATRenew Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RERE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ATRenew Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.75% year-to-date, but still up 4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is 26.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RERE is forecast to be at a low of $19.32 and a high of $19.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ATRenew Inc. to make $405.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $338.45 million and $306.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.20%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of ATRenew Inc. shares, and 18.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.87%. ATRenew Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 11.48 million shares worth $35.02 million.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP, with 1.56% or 2.07 million shares worth $6.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.