Are Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around $0.23 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. CHGG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.05, offering almost -217.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.72% since then. We note from Chegg Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.70 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.60% year-to-date, but still down -2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is -48.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHGG is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Chegg Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.14 percent over the past six months and at a -19.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $176.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Chegg Inc. to make $152.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.72 million and $158.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.60%. Chegg Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of Chegg Inc. shares, and 100.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.00%. Chegg Inc. stock is held by 416 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.24% of the shares, which is about 13.46 million shares worth $127.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.38% or 12.42 million shares worth $117.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $61.71 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $40.85 million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.