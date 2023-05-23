Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -10738.71% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.40M. AEHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -3.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.32% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.38K.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 162.71% year-to-date, but still up 29.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 47.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168.00 and a high of $168.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10738.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10738.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.22% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 7.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.62%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 56347.0 shares worth $89028.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.21% or 27877.0 shares worth $44045.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13809.0 shares worth $21818.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.