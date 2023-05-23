Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 15.02 million shares of the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.33B. ABEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.24, offering almost -12.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.96% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.41 million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 2.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Ambev S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.48 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $4.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.65 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.70%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 14.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 17.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.91%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 410 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.97% of the shares, which is about 311.08 million shares worth $877.24 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.77% or 121.31 million shares worth $342.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 135.88 million shares worth $361.45 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held roughly 70.22 million shares worth around $186.79 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.