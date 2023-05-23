Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 7.17%

In the last trading session, 70.48 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.01, and it changed around -$1.24 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1199.33B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.57, offering almost -27.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.2% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.60 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Amgen Inc. for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 118.60 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.92% year-to-date, but still up 3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 7.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.25 percent over the past six months and at a 121.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.73% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 60.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.94%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 5,348 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.05% of the shares, which is about 723.16 million shares worth $74.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.92% or 607.62 million shares worth $62.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 263.59 million shares worth $22.14 billion, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 205.18 million shares worth around $17.23 billion, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.