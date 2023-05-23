Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.86M. AGLE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -993.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.17K.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AGLE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Instantly AGLE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1559 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.30% year-to-date, but still up 1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is -6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGLE is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -133.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.47 percent over the past six months and at a 52.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $625k and $174k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -84.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 69.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.26%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 6.97% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.