A Business Review Of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 20.52 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.33, and it changed around $0.4 or 6.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -22.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.35% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.30 million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.42 on Monday, 05/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.82% year-to-date, but still up 8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 4.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 137.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.00 percent over the past six months and at a 50.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 55.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $726.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $749.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $692 million and $670.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.30%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.58% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 65.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.10%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 477 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 65.94 million shares worth $419.36 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.04% or 46.32 million shares worth $294.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.01 million shares worth $91.26 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 17.41 million shares worth around $110.7 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.