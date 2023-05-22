ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 10.53 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.50M. ZVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -5455.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5120 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.33% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -73.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 6.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.51%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.08% or 16894.0 shares worth $32605.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4076.0 shares worth $8968.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.