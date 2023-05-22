You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO).

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.20M. CDIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.25, offering almost -592.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.46% year-to-date, but still down -18.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) is -44.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDIO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.41% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares, and 3.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.83%. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Linden Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 85713.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.74% or 74284.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 63500.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares.