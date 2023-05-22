X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 5.02 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $0.16 or 8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $237.09M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.41, offering almost -14.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.05% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.24 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.48% year-to-date, but still up 42.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 54.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.67 percent over the past six months and at a 57.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 58.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.95%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.07% of the shares, which is about 12.2 million shares worth $25.63 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 9.68% or 11.74 million shares worth $24.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $6.1 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.08 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.