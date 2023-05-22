WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.71M. WKEY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.18, offering almost -22.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.5% since then. We note from WISeKey International Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.62K.

WISeKey International Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WKEY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.17 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.13% year-to-date, but still up 30.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 40.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKEY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

WISeKey International Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 100.85 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect WISeKey International Holding AG to make $6.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.80%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares, and 4.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.19%. WISeKey International Holding AG stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 49150.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.19% or 27632.0 shares worth $57474.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 695.0 shares worth $1751.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.