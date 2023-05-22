Why TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.48, and it changed around -$0.47 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.58B. TGTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.67, offering almost -21.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.2% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.81 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 149.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 33.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGTX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

TG Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 254.33 percent over the past six months and at a 31.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.20%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.86% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 72.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.18%. TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.96% of the shares, which is about 13.38 million shares worth $201.23 million.

Darwin Global Management, Ltd., with 7.00% or 10.45 million shares worth $157.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 6.43 million shares worth $103.0 million, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $46.91 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.