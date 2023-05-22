Why PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.92M. PYPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -1764.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.81% since then. We note from PolyPid Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.96K.

PolyPid Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PYPD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PolyPid Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

Instantly PYPD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4183 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) is -12.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -981.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

PolyPid Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.01 percent over the past six months and at a 48.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.10%.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.66% of PolyPid Ltd. shares, and 6.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. PolyPid Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $56533.0.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.21% or 42286.0 shares worth $19451.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12545.0 shares worth $8405.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.