Why Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.40M. LPTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -186.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.46% since then. We note from Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.13K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7356 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.44% year-to-date, but still up 44.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 71.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.28 day(s).

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Leap Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.26 percent over the past six months and at a -18.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.00%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.49% per year for the next five years.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.28% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 33.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.63%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.22% of the shares, which is about 7.43 million shares worth $2.52 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 5.63% or 6.73 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.