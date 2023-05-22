WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 57.4 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.05 or -20.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $559.90M. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.08, offering almost -3747.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.05% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.82 million.

WeWork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3883 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.31% year-to-date, but still down -44.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -56.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.21 day(s).

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.86 percent over the past six months and at a 48.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $853.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $865.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $815 million and $864.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.08% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 89.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.62%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.37% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $463.82 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 15.37% or 324.35 million shares worth $252.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 11.02 million shares worth $12.78 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $12.11 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.