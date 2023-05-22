WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 42.3 million shares of the WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around -$0.01 or -18.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.08M. WETG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.50, offering almost -126150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from WeTrade Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.70 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0734 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.50% year-to-date, but still down -11.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -71.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares, and 0.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.47%. WeTrade Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $65215.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.10% or 0.19 million shares worth $48564.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 88233.0 shares worth $30908.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.