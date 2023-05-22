Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Share Price Might Move Down By -63.82%

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.40M. VSTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -234.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.09% since then. We note from Verastem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.35K.

Verastem Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VSTM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verastem Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Instantly VSTM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.56% year-to-date, but still up 6.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 20.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1036.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Verastem Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.67 percent over the past six months and at a 10.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Verastem Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.40%. Verastem Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.74% per year for the next five years.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of Verastem Inc. shares, and 53.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.95%. Verastem Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 25.52 million shares worth $10.6 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.47% or 19.02 million shares worth $7.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.68 million shares worth $2.29 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.