VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 11.42 million shares of the VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.15, and it changed around $4.25 or 35.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $690.08M. VECT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.65, offering almost 21.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.68% since then. We note from VectivBio Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.38K.

VectivBio Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VECT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VectivBio Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) trade information

Instantly VECT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.45 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.38% year-to-date, but still up 37.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) is 48.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VECT is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) estimates and forecasts

VectivBio Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.87 percent over the past six months and at a 15.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%.

VectivBio Holding AG earnings are expected to increase by 10.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.50% per year for the next five years.

VECT Dividends

VectivBio Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19.

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of VectivBio Holding AG shares, and 83.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.75%. VectivBio Holding AG stock is held by 33 institutions, with CHI Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $84.72 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 8.22% or 5.16 million shares worth $83.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $54.9 million, making up 5.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $8.92 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.