Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.90, and it changed around -$1.02 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. RARE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.68, offering almost -37.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.15% since then. We note from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.87K.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RARE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.05 for the current quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

Instantly RARE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.10 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.71% year-to-date, but still up 5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is 20.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RARE is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.68 percent over the past six months and at a 17.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to make $110.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $89.34 million and $90.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%.

RARE Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.48% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, and 98.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 6.75 million shares worth $270.81 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.22% or 5.1 million shares worth $204.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $93.83 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $79.49 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.