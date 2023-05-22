TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.61M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost -730.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.69% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 807.24K.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNAZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3085 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.37% year-to-date, but still down -14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -26.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNAZ is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.74 percent over the past six months and at a 35.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.96% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 2.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.06%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 75683.0 shares worth $25618.0.

One68 Global Capital, LLC, with 0.18% or 30120.0 shares worth $10195.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 53383.0 shares worth $27812.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 36146.0 shares worth around $18832.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.