Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Share Price Might Move Up By 626.78%

In the last trading session, 13.45 million shares of the Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around $0.68 or 14.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.70M. TIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.40, offering almost -1.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.85% since then. We note from Tingo Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Tingo Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tingo Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 540.96% year-to-date, but still up 83.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is 200.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIO is forecast to be at a low of $11.75 and a high of $11.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Tingo Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 497.69 percent over the past six months and at a 971.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 487.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,071.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Tingo Group Inc. to make $915 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.56 million and $11.96 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7,551.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 24.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.20% of Tingo Group Inc. shares, and 5.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.08%. Tingo Group Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 5.02 million shares worth $5.27 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.20% or 1.96 million shares worth $2.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $2.49 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.