Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.90M. TELL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -277.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.37% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is -0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.44 percent over the past six months and at a -222.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $58.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.10%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.77% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 42.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.24%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.37% of the shares, which is about 40.35 million shares worth $49.64 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.88% or 38.22 million shares worth $47.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 28.0 million shares worth $41.73 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.33 million shares worth around $25.75 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.