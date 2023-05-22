Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Shares Might Go Down -38.81% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.13 or 11.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.90M. SUNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.72, offering almost -283.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.65% since then. We note from Sunworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.86K.

Sunworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SUNW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.15% year-to-date, but still up 36.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 32.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUNW is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Sunworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.60 percent over the past six months and at a 17.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sunworks Inc. to make $41.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.2 million and $36.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.70%. Sunworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 27.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Sunworks Inc. shares, and 15.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.57%. Sunworks Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $2.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.46% or 0.52 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $2.05 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.