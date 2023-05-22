Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.90M. SONN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -1588.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.93% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2950 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.52% year-to-date, but still up 24.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -11.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONN is forecast to be at a low of $6.70 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5085.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2381.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62k and $63k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.00%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.65%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.40% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 6.06% or 1.66 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 18597.0 shares worth $5021.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18057.0 shares worth around $4875.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.