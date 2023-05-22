SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.06 million shares of the SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.19 or 10.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.79M. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.48, offering almost -129.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.85% since then. We note from SNDL Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.94% year-to-date, but still up 15.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 35.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,153.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $178.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SNDL Inc. to make $169.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 945.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,186.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 14.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of SNDL Inc. shares, and 5.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.79%. SNDL Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.08% or 2.54 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.49 million shares worth $26.1 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $1.73 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.