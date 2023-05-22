SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.38 million shares of the SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $704.11M. SMRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.59, offering almost -86.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.49% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.13K.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 05/19/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 47.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.73 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

SmartRent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.07 percent over the past six months and at a 56.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SmartRent Inc. to make $64.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.41 million and $47.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.50%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.55% of SmartRent Inc. shares, and 45.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.74%. SmartRent Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 13.91 million shares worth $49.3 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, with 6.91% or 13.79 million shares worth $48.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $30.3 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $14.19 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.